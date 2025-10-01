Nongshim Reveals Where the 'KPop Demon Hunters' Noodle Cups Will Sell in the U.S. Netflix is aiming to turn the acclaimed animated blockbuster into a massive media franchise over the years. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 1 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Hollywood strikes while the iron is hot. Whenever a new movie takes over the box office, alongside major merchandise sales, the entertainment industry has to find a way to capitalize on the opportunity without leaving the fans' wallets dry. Streaming giant Netflix never knows when an underrated project will become its biggest hit. It happened with Stranger Things, Squid Game, and more iconic stories that became unforgettable overnight.

Children from all over the world can't get enough of KPop Demon Hunters. The animated musical adventure has taken over the internet, and that means that the studio began looking for collaborations, including the noodle cups seen in the film. Where will the KPop Demon Hunters and Nongshim collaboration be available for purchase in the United States? Here's what we know about the soup everyone wants to get their hands on.

Where can you buy 'KPop Demon Hunters' ramen cups?

According to Forbes, four major establishments will sell the KPop Demon Hunters and Nongshim noodle cups. Costco, Kroger, Walmart, and H Mart will give fans the opportunity to eat like their favorite heroes. The noodle cup collection includes six different designs, and they are based on the characters who appear on the Netflix smash hit. Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and more will accompany fans as they enjoy the brand's exotic noodle flavors.

Ever since the collaboration between KPop Demon Hunters and Nongshim was announced, fans of the movie have been dying to find out where they could purchase cups all the way in the United States. The noodle cups are only a small part of Netflix's effort to raise awareness for the movie. Some lucky viewers got to see the story on the big screen thanks to limited fan events that took place across the country.

Netflix will turn 'KPop Demon Hunters' into a massive franchise.

When Netflix acquired KPop Demon Hunters from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio never imagined that the movie would be so embraced by viewers. According to Variety, the film entered the streaming platform's Movies Top 10 for more than 15 weeks in a row. Netflix knew that they needed these characters back right away. The Wrap states that the company is working on a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, as well as a third installment, a television series, and even a stage show.

The sky is the limit for KPop Demon Hunters. The viewership numbers for the movie give Netflix the chance to do whatever it wants with the property. Move over, Stranger Things. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (Ji-young Joo) will usher the streaming platform into the future. KPop Demon Hunters follows Huntr/x, a K-pop group that spends their free time battling creatures from the underworld. Their greatest enemies, the Saja Boys, hold a devastating secret that shocks the world.