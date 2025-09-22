Tom Holland's Injury From the Set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Concerns Marvel Fans By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 22 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Producing a major Hollywood movie can be very difficult. Performing dangerous stunts over and over again might not go as expected, even when safety measures are in place to protect performers from a potential tragedy. The movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are known for the non-stop action that flashes across the big screen, which is why filming these blockbusters takes a lot of time and effort.

Article continues below advertisement

When he took on the role of Spider-Man, Tom Holland knew that he would be required to work through some mild stunts and long days of shooting. Unfortunately, something went wrong during the production of the actor's next appearance as Peter Parker. What happened to Tom Holland on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Here's what we know about the accident that forced the production to be shut down temporarily.

What happened to Tom Holland?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom suffered through what was reported as a mild concussion. The injury happened when the Marvel actor fell down after a stunt went wrong. Filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day is said to take a break while the studio figures out how to move forward. However, Sony doesn't expect the movie to be put on hold for more than a few days.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The report also states that no one besides Tom was injured during the accident. Weeks before the injury took place, fans caught a glimpse of Tom wearing the Spider-Man suit once again when the production headed to Scotland. Tom's accident is a reminder of just how careful major studios have to be when producing the stories that entertain millions of people every year. Audiences are discouraged from trying to replicate what professionals do in action Hollywood blockbusters.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Holland returns in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after four years.

Tom's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters more than four years after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the sequel that also featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield came out, fans expected the hero to make his way back to cinemas soon. That wasn't the case. Marvel Studios focused on the production of different projects, and Peter Parker's future remained uncertain.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Marvel Studios constantly looks for the right filmmaker for every project it develops. In the case of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, director Destin Daniel Cretton was recruited to helm the wall crawler's next adventure. Destin knows his way around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where Simu Liu starred as the titular hero in the MCU adventure that earned Destin the chance to work with the Spider-Man character.

Tom's full recovery is the only way in which the production team behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day can get back to work. The previous franchise installment earned more than $1 billion at the global box office.