Zendaya Sparked Engagement Rumors With One of Her 2025 Golden Globes Rings

Among the many celebrities who got attention for their looks at the 2025 Golden Globes, few caused more of a stir than Zendaya, and not just because of her dress. Many noticed that the Challengers star was sporting a diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand.

Given the nature of the ring and its placement, many speculated that it could be the first sign that Zendaya is engaged to Spider-Man star Tom Holland. Here's what we know about whether the two are actually engaged.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

Tom and Zendaya first went public with their romance in 2021, and that relationship has been remarkably drama-free ever since. As users on X (formerly Twitter) began to speculate that she was engaged, we have yet to receive any sort of official confirmation of the news. Some users pointed out, though, that the gold band of Zendaya's ring didn't match any of the other jewelry she had, supporting the engagement theory.

For now, though, it's just a theory, but one supported by plenty of evidence. The two have been a stable relationship for years, and while it's slightly surprising that she might have announced the news in such a subtle way, it would not be the first time that a celebrity has done something of this sort. So, while it's just speculation at this point, it's speculation that plenty of people are confident in.

WAIT A MINUTE pic.twitter.com/1SpwXOT04y — Liz Duff (@producerlizz) January 6, 2025

The ring is not from Bulgari.

Zendaya has an exclusive jewelry deal with Bulgari, but the luxury brand has already confirmed that she was only wearing one ring from them at the event. Further digging from celebrity gossip account Deux Moi suggests that the ring she was wearing appears to be a 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from the jewelry brand Jessica McCormack. That ring is listed in their engagement ring section, and, given that it's not Bulgari, it seems like it might not have been just for the Globes.

zendaya showing off the ring oh yeah she's so engaged 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rn9RUWng1j — bianca (@evermorIey) January 6, 2025

Notably, Tom was not at Zendaya's side on the red carpet, but don't worry! That doesn't mean that the two aren't still dating, at the very least. In fact, Tom recently addressed the fact that they don't often walk the red carpet together, explaining why he chose to not attend events with his partner. "Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us," he told Men's Health.

Although they don't always attend events together, the two have had several occasions where they worked together. They have starred in three Spider-Man films together, and are apparently getting ready to work on a fourth.