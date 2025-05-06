How Do You Get the AMC ‘Thunderbolts*’ Limited Edition Popcorn Bucket? ‘Thunderbolts*’ was officially released in theaters on May 2 and is the latest entry in the Marvel universe. By Danielle Jennings Published May 6 2025, 4:34 p.m. ET Source: Marvel

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* got a jump on the summer movie season and fans are filled with delight at the latest entry in the superhero universe. With tons of memorabilia to choose from, what has many moviegoers beyond excited are the limited edition AMC popcorn buckets to commemorate the film.

Thunderbolts* was officially released in theaters on May 2 and is the latest entry in the Marvel universe. The film stars, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.

How do you get the AMC ‘Thunderbolts*’ popcorn bucket?

Designed to look like the Red Guardian’s limousine, AMC‘s Thunderbolts* popcorn bucket features a worn and rusty finish and is topped off with a hood that opens to hold your popcorn. Besides buying the popcorn bucket at all AMC Theaters locations, fans can also go a step further and purchase one directly from the company’s website. The popcorn buckets currently retail for $49.99. However, AMC is not the only theatre selling exclusive Thunderbolts* merch. Regal Cinemas and Cinemark also have their own limited-edition collectibles.

Why did ‘Thunderbolts*’ change its name after the film was released?

Following the film’s release, a Los Angeles billboard promoting he movie was changed from Thunderbolts* to The New Avengers, revealing the film’s official name change and also a huge hint about what’s to come in the Marvel universe, according to Variety.

In the film, character Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) announces that the Thunderbolts* are now called the New Avengers — which also sets the stage for both the New Avengers and the original Avengers coming together in the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

What are fans saying about the film?

Fans seem to be loving the film and have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with many calling it the best Marvel movie in years. Critics also seem to love it just as much, as Thunderbolts* currently boasts an 87 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even bigger audience score of 94 percent.

What has the film’s star, Florence Pugh, said about ‘Thunderbolts*?’

In an exclusive interview with Variety to promote the film’s release, Florence discussed her role as Yelena Belova. "One of the things that I love about her is that she’s always trying to help the person that maybe isn’t as strong, or maybe needs a bit of love,” she told the outlet. “She did that with Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye]; she did that with Bob. She saved the hamster — she adopted Fanny Longbottom. Like she’s someone that really understands what it feels like to need help,” Florence continued.

