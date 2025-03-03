What to Know About Actor Andrew Garfield’s Parents, Lynn and Richard Garfield “There’s so many moments... that I’ve had in the last five years of saying, ‘Well, she shouldn’t have died,'” Andrew said. By Danielle Jennings Published March 3 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Superstar Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield has amassed millions of fans worldwide for his numerous box office hits films like the Spiderman franchise — but his beginnings stem from the relationship with his parents.

Andrew, 41, was born to Lynn and Richard Garfield in Los Angeles in 1983. His late mother was from Essex, England, and his father is a native of California, according to the actor’s IMDb biography. At the age of 3, his parents moved the family (including himself and his brother) out of the U.S. to Epsom, Surrey in the U.K.

Andrew Garfield’s parents were a giant inspiration to him.

Andrew identifies as Jewish, according to an interview with him in The Jewish Chronicle. His father and paternal grandparents are also Jewish. His paternal grandparents are from a family of Jewish immigrants with the original surname of Garfinkel.

Growing up, Lynn and Richard were the owners of an interior design business, but they each had additional careers, according to The Telegraph. Lynn worked at a local nursery school as a teaching assistant, while Richard worked as the head coach of the Guildford City Swimming Club.

Lynn Garfield sadly passed away from cancer.

In 2019, Lynn died from a battle with pancreatic cancer. Speaking about the extreme loss of his mother, Andrew admitted last fall that he is still processing his grief. “There’s so many moments, of course, that I’ve had in the last five years of saying, ‘Well, she shouldn’t have died. My mother shouldn’t have died so young, and she shouldn’t have died in suffering, and she shouldn’t, she shouldn’t, shouldn’t, shouldn’t,’” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in September 2024.

“It’s so arrogant of me. It’s so egotistical of me when I’m in those moments. And it’s human. I’m not shaming myself for it. It’s a human response because it doesn’t make sense, it feels unjust, it feels unfair. Every species of every living thing on this earth has lost a mother. So in terms of my own personal experience, yeah, it felt like a very simple act of healing for myself, and hopefully healing for an audience,” Andrew added.

Andrew spoke about his mother at the 2025 Academy Awards.

While presenting the award for Best Animated Feature, Andrew presented with legendary actress Goldie Hawn and took time to tell her how much she impacted his mother’s life. “Goldie, Goldie, Goldie: Can I tell you something?,” Andrew asked on stage. “There's someone, there's a person, who gave my mother, during her life, the most joy, the most comfort, and tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “That person is Goldie Hawn.”

Andrew is open about still missing his mother five years after her death.