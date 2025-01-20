Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield Spark Dating Rumors — and Fans Are Obsessed! "Let her get her cougar on again." By Anna Quintana Published Jan. 20 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Don't call it a comeback. Demi Moore is having a renaissance thanks to the success of her latest film The Substance. The 62-year-old won a Golden Globe in January 2025 for her role in the critically acclaimed film — and is now sparking dating rumors with another actor who was in the audience.

According to rumors, Demi is said to be dating the Internet's "baby girl" Andrew Garfield, who is 21 years her junior. So, what is the truth? Here is what we know about Demi and Andrew's alleged relationship.

Andrew Garfield was reportedly staying in Demi Moore's Sun Valley home.

In a not-so-blind item shared with Deuxmoi, it was alleged that Andrew and Demi were spending some time together in Idaho. "Andrew Garfield is staying with Demi Moore at her Sun Valley, Idaho home," the rumor read. Deuxmoi went on to add the disclaimer, "Hope this is true... the couple would be [fire emojis]. Came in via anon email so can't confirm."

Demi and Andrew did share the stage at the Golden Globes, where Andrew presented her with her Best Actress award — and fans were quick to notice how flirty the duo seemed behind the scenes. Despite the age gap, fans are rooting for what would be Hollywood's newest it-couple.

andrew garfield + demi moore would turn 2025 around pic.twitter.com/0expwt4Atk — 💫 AGF 💫 (@garfysource) January 19, 2025

"She is in her true era rn... she has overcome her body/aging issues and celebrated it with an indie movie, AND she got her first major award* WITH said indie movie... Let her get her cougar on again but now with a guy who would treat her right," one person wrote on Reddit amid the dating rumors. Another added, "As someone dating a younger man, I’m here for it."

Demi Moore famously married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, who is 15 years her junior.

Demi is no stranger to May-December relationships. She was married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2011, despite their 15-year age difference. In her memoir, Inside Out, Demi opens up about her marriage and reveals she has no regrets about their relationship.

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore in 2008.

“[it felt] like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him—much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties," she wrote. Following their split, Ashton revealed he has stayed in touch with Demi's daughters from her marriage to Bruce Willis, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

"There’s no badness,” Ashton shared in 2020. “It’s all good; we don’t hang out. I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls. It was eight years." He continued, "I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."