Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chemistry Is Off the Charts, but Are They Dating?

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg’s chemistry was undeniable to fans after their flirty exchange on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes. Instead of diving into the usual serious questions like, "Why did you choose this role?" the two shared a playful conversation that had everyone captivated. Since then, fans have been obsessing over the possibility of an Amelia and Andrew relationship, even though Andrew was dating Dr. Kate Tomas until recently.

On Oct. 11, 2024, Kate responded to a fan on Instagram asking if she and Andrew were still together, saying, "We broke up months ago, but I’m sure he’ll be happy to know that he’s loved," per E! News. But wait, there’s more! In October 2024, Amelia announced on Instagram that Andrew would be appearing on the Oct. 18, 2024, episode of her YouTube show, Chicken Shop Date. So, do you mean to tell us Andrew is single and about to have another encounter with Amelia? So, what does this all mean?

Are Amelia and Andrew Garfield dating?

Source: Mega

Andrew and Amelia have not publicly announced they are dating, though Andrew has mentioned in past interviews that he doesn’t discuss his private life publicly. While Andrew doesn’t have an active Instagram, Amelia does, but her content doesn’t exactly hint that the two are together, although, we think they could be soon!

Amelia Dimoldenberg invited Andrew Garfield as guest on 'Chicken Shop Date' in October 2024.

Although it’s been months since the chemistry between Andrew and Amelia was witnessed at the Golden Globes, fans were immediately taken back to that moment after Amelia announced on Oct. 11, 2023, that Andrew would be the guest on her Oct. 18 episode of Chicken Shop Date, where she conducts interviews in the form of a lunch date while indulging in some fried chicken. But could this be a real date hidden in plain sight?

In a follow-up post shared on Oct. 14, Amelia gives fans a brief glimpse of their sit-down, consisting of only two words, one spoken by each, but trust us, it speaks volumes!

In the short clip, Amelia takes her seat across from Andrew and says, "Hey," to which Andrew replies, "Hi." But it’s the eye contact, the way he looks her up and down, and that lip bite that says so much more than words. Add in the fact that these two can’t seem to stop smiling around each other, and it only fuels fans’ hopes of them becoming a couple (if they aren't secretly dating already!).

Both posts announcing Andrew's appearance on Chicken Shop Date drove fans wild, with one person writing, "I’m blushing already." Another chimed in, "The sexual tension is palpable already."