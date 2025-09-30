Disney Announced The Release Date For 'The Simpsons Movie' Sequel The first 'Simpsons Movie' earned $536 million at the global box office. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 30 2025, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: 20th Century Studios

Some box office hits never get sequels. Instead of bringing back familiar characters for another adventure, studios prefer to offer the filmmaker behind a successful project the opportunity to develop a different story. Nevertheless, Hollywood sequels can be very profitable, which is why studios are constantly flirting with the idea of building franchises and shared media universes.

Article continues below advertisement

After The Simpsons Movie allowed characters such as Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), and more to make the jump from television to the big screen, fans couldn't wait for a sequel to be produced. Disney has finally granted their wish. When will the sequel to The Simpsons Movie be released in theaters? Here's what we know about the next installment of the popular animated franchise.

When will the sequel to 'The Simpsons Movie' be released?

According to posts found in 20th Century Studios' social media profiles, the sequel to The Simpsons Movie will be released in theaters on July 23, 2027. The new movie will premiere 20 years after the arrival of the first installment. The studio is always looking for the next summer blockbuster that can become a box office hit, and it looks like a sequel to The Simpsons Movie might be the answer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 20th Century Studios

The release date for the next Simpsons Movie places the project right in the heart of the summer movie season. In the month of July 2027, the sequel will compete for ticket sales against A Quiet Place: Part III and Superman, Man of Tomorrow. The Simpsons Movie earned $536 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The animated feature became the eighth highest-grossing film of 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did it take so long for a second 'Simpsons Movie' to be made?

The Simpsons are some of the most recognizable characters in the history of television. Taking Homer and his family to the big screen was an experiment Fox wanted to perform back in the day, but the characters have always been the protagonists of their successful television show. In 2014, James L. Brooks spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, the co-creator of The Simpsons stated that the team had been approached to develop a sequel, but the project wasn't a priority for them.

Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027! pic.twitter.com/wVqxwn8rLc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 29, 2025 Source: X/ @20thcentury

Article continues below advertisement

The production of a Simpsons movie is complicated for the team, considering how the crew still has to make new episodes for the series at the same time. Nevertheless, the animators, writers, and voice actors will pull it off one more time. The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox certainly helped with the development of The Simpsons Movie sequel. Disney is looking to turn the intellectual property library it acquired through Fox into a gold mine.