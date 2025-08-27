With Dark Themes and Characters like "Romance," Is 'KPop Demon Hunters' Safe for Kids? With some pretty dark themes, exactly how friendly is the movie for kids? By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 27 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When Netflix unleashed the KPop Demon Hunters movie, it took over the world. It seemed like a ridiculous premise: KPop stars by day, demon hunters by night. And yet, not only did the movie become wildly popular, but it shattered records.

But with a name like "Demon Hunters," you know to expect some dark themes and some intense moments. So, is the movie safe for kids to watch? Here's what we know about the age suitability of KPop Demon Hunters and what the plans are for the future of the movie franchise.

Source: Netflix

Is 'KPop Demon Hunters' for kids, or adults?

Netflix's logline for the movie reads: "When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats." They face an "irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise." So yes, there are demons, and yes, it gets a little intense. But is the movie really for adults only?

No. KPop Demon Hunters is kid-friendly, with a rating of PG (Parental Guidance). Which means that parents should use their discretion to screen the movie for children who are particularly sensitive to imagery or tense scenes.

Overall, the movie is appropriate for kids. It is rated PG for "action/violence, scary images, thematic elements, some suggestive material, and brief language" according to IMDb. One parental review on common sense media says that the review is appropriate only for kids 10 and up, based on girls ogling boys' six-pack abs and the idea of demons devouring human souls. However, other fans have shared online that their young kids have loved the movie.

There are no overtly sexual or violent scenes, and most of the scary stuff is alluded to rather than directly shown, so you can allow most kids (within reason) to watch it without concern. As always, your mileage may vary.

Source: Netflix

'KPop Demon Hunters' quickly became Netflix's most-watched movie ever.

The fact that it appeals to such a wide variety of age groups may, in part, explain the movie's success. It was released in June 2025. By August 2025, it had become Netflix's most-watched movie of all time, netting over 236 million views, and counting, according to Variety. It unseated the previous top movie, which was Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. No small feat for an animated movie featuring KPop stars.

The streaming movie was so wildly popular that Netflix opted to schedule a rare limited-run theatrical release of a KPop Demon Hunters Sing-along version, which people attended in droves. And, according to Variety, there are major plans for follow-up films.

Co-director Maggie Kang told the outlet, "We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes. This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories.”

