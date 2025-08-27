A ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel Is in the Works — What To Know About Its Release Date The animated musical is Netflix's most-watched film in the streamer's history. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 27 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Well, Netflix, you've done it again! The successful streamer debuted another buzzed-about film with the Aug. 23, 2025, release of KPop Demon Hunters. The animated film includes all the elements of a successful movie, from catchy songs to the captivating story of K-pop stars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (voiced by Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo, respectively), who fight to shield themselves against demons while living their pop star dreams.

KPop Demon Hunters' success has already started having fans beg for more. So much so that a sequel is already in the works. Here's what to know about the KPop Demon Hunters sequel release date and other details!

Source: Netflix

When is the 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel's release date.

An official release date for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel hasn't officially been confirmed by Netflix. According to Variety, Sony and Netflix are in the early stages of negotiations. The decision came following the movie's massive success during its opening weekend. KPop Demon Hunters' co-director, Maggie Kang, told Variety ahead of the sequel's announcement that she hoped a sequel to the film would develop. She said the team intentionally laid out a solid foundation for a continuation of the characters' stories.

"We’ve set up so much for potential backstory," Kang said. "Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes. This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories.”

Source: Netflix

'KPop Demon Hunters' is Netflix's most-watched film of all time.

Ahead of its sequel negotiations, KPop Demon Hunters was already making waves in the news for taking Netflix to new heights. Since its debut, the movie earned the accolade of the most-watched film in the service’s history, with more than 236 million total views. The movie's soundtrack was also incredibly popular with the audience, resulting in

According to Deadline, Netflix plans to capitalize further on the high earnings of its film. The streamer created a sing-along version of the film for fans who enjoyed the music. Netflix plans to combine the viewership for the sing-along and the original movie, even though they are separate titles on the streamer, so we expect some pretty huge numbers in the next report as audiences tune into this new version.

Source: Netflix