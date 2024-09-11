Home > Entertainment Anil Arora, Father of Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora, Tragically Dies at Age 62 Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, passed away on Sept. 11, 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 11 2024, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @malaikaaroraofficial

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. After her parents' divorce in the '80s, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was raised by her mother, Joyce Polycarp. Despite the separation, Malaika and her sister maintained a close relationship with their father, Anil Arora.

Article continues below advertisement

Tragically, on Sept. 11, 2024, Malaika Arora experienced the profound loss of her father, who passed away unexpectedly. Here's what we know about his death.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Malaika Arora's father?

According to The Times of India, actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, reportedly died by suicide. News agency Asian News International (ANI) shared a quote from the Mumbai Police via X (formerly Twitter): "Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot."

In a statement to the press, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan said, "Body of one Anil Arora, 62, was found. He resided on the sixth floor. We are carrying out a detailed investigation from all angles ... our forensic teams are here for investigation. His body is being sent for postmortem." "We are investigating everything," the DCP added. "Prima facie it looks like suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a close source informed PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

On Wednesday morning, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan, was seen at Anil Arora's residence in Mumbai. Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Malaika's ex-sister-in-law and Arbaaz Khan's sister, was also photographed at the building.

At the time the news of her father's tragic death broke, Malaika was reportedly in Pune. She quickly returned to Mumbai upon hearing the news. Our thoughts are with Malaika and her family during this difficult time.