Tiffany Haddish Fans Drag Kathy Hilton for Daring Tiffany Haddish to Walk Runway at NYFW "Sometimes folks ain't laughing with you because they laughing at you." By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 10 2024, 1:47 p.m. ET

Amid all the glitz and glam of New York Fashion Week, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton decided to stir things up at the Sept. 4 Monse Maison show when she dared actress Tiffany Haddish, who was seated near her, to get up and walk along the runway before the event began.

"There's nothing going on," Kathy insisted to Tiffany, as spectators were still waiting around for the show to start. Tiffany took the dare, and people in the crowd seemed to enjoy it, cheering happily for the comedian. But not everyone on social media thought it was funny.

Kathy Hilton daring Tiffany Haddish to get up and walk during a NYFW show has drawn some backlash.

Paris Hilton, who was seated next to her sister Nicky and their mom Kathy when the moment happened, posted a video of the whole thing to her Instagram page, captioning it: "My mom @KathyHilton dared @TiffanyHaddish to hit the @MonseMaison runway 🤭 But like Tiff always says… 'She Ready!' 🤣🥰 #NothingButTrouble #NYFW"

While there were those in the comments section who applauded the prank, there were others who didn't appreciate the dare. "Paris, I really lost all and respect for you. This looks more like a wyt woman using a Black person as a form of humiliating entertainment," wrote one commenter, while someone else wrote, "Tiffany should have said 'you go first,' I can’t believe she let them play in her face like this, maybe she is a lil off."

"Sometimes folks ain't laughing with you because they laughing at you. Know your audience," wrote another commenter, while another person wrote: "Girl why?? And this is why you will never be invited into certain rooms! Don’t make a fool of yourself for the pleasure of these people."

Kathy Hilton responded to the backlash in the comments.

The comments continued with another follower adding, "It's giving Uh no. Tell yo mama to go and do that. Y'all already know Tiffany is still trying to recover from all the antics and backlash and y'all send this woman of color down the runway to make a mockery of herself and show all Black people know how to be is defiant and cause trouble. Tf."

