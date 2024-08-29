Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Paris Hilton Paris Hilton Responds to Concerns After Filming 1-Year-Old Son on Boat With No Life Jacket "My babies are my world," Paris said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 29 2024, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@parishilton; Getty Images

Everyone's favorite nepo baby and it girl, Paris Hilton, can't seem to stay out of the press. She recently made headlines after a trailer fire on the set of her music video destroyed a ton of her personal property — and now, she's drawn some criticism after posting a TikTok of her 1-year-old son exploring a boat without a life jacket.

The TikTok, posted on Aug. 28, 2024, already has over 500,000 views as of writing and has been flooded with concerned comments imploring her to prioritize her baby's safety. And now, she has responded. Let's take a look.

Paris Hilton responds to concerns over her son exploring her boat without a life jacket.

On her TikTok page, Paris shared a video of her young son, Phoenix, exploring a luxury yacht called the Sunreef Catamaran. He can be seen crawling and running around the boat while donning an adorable matching linen set — and no life jacket. In her caption, she says, "Watching Phoenix explore the world has been so special to me!"

Of course, her comments were filled with concerned parents urging her to take better safety precautions. "Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents," one person wrote.

Another said, "My first thought was, 'He's so dang cute!' Second thought, please put a life vest on him. Saying it with love! Your babies are so precious and growing so fast!" Luckily, most of the criticism was constructive and polite, seeming to share genuine concern as opposed to malice.

