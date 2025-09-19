Robo Shankar's Death Shocks Fans of the Talented Indian Comedian The celebrity collapsed on the set of a film before being taken to the nearest hospital available. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 19 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Sun TV

Few celebrities are able to leave behind a wonderful legacy. Whenever a famous person dies, it's easy to remember how talented they were right after it happened, but only true legends affect the industry for years to come. Productions made in India entertain millions of people every year, and there's no denying that Robo Shankar quickly became one of the most beloved comedians in the country.

The star from titles such as Deepavali and Maya captured the heart of his fans through his signature sense of humor. Robo tragically died in September 2025, after working as a performer for years. What was his cause of death? Here's what we know about the tragedy that shook the film industry in India to its core.

What is Robo Shankar's cause of death?

According to India Today, Robo collapsed on the set of a movie. When it became evident that something was wrong with the comedian, the crew immediately took him to a medical facility. Robo was pronounced dead soon after. The story is tragic enough to move any fan of the artist; however, an official cause of death wasn't reported by the media.

There could be plenty of reasons as to why an official cause of death wasn't released in the initial reports surrounding Robo's passing. The comedian's family might be looking to remain private during their mourning. If that isn't the case, perhaps doctors weren't sure about what exactly led Robo to the unfortunate situation. Even if the cause of death wasn't spelled out, the performer's followers are aware of how Robo was brought down by illness.

Robo Shankar leaves behind an impressive legacy.

Robo died after more than two decades of dedicating his life to both film and television in India. The productions that featured the comedian are a reminder of how talented he was, and how much the people of India enjoyed watching him work. The last production to feature the talents of Robo is Godzilla. This is the title of the production that was being filmed when the actor collapsed on the set.

In the final years of his career, Robo remained a very busy actor. The comedian appeared in Ambi, Desingu Raja 2, and Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu just in 2025 alone. Robo was enjoying a prolific stretch of his trajectory before tragedy struck. Robo will be remembered by the unique way in which he drew people into his performances. With a fashionable sense of style and a warm smile, the artist knew how to engage with the viewers who followed his work.