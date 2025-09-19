Details on Zubeen Garg’s Cause of Death — What Happened to the Singer? Zubeen Garg died in an unexpected accident in Singapore. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Sept. 19 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zubeen.garg

Singer Zubeen Garg died in an unexpected accident in Singapore shortly before he was set to perform at the North East Festival, per Hindustan Times. He was 52 years old. But what was Zubeen Garg's cause of death? Because it was so unexpected and left fans mourning him on social media, there are a lot of questions about what happened.

Hindustan Times reported that Zubeen died in a scuba accident, though the exact details of what happened are what fans want to know now. Zubeen was considered an influential singer and cultural icon for Assamese culture. Part of Indian culture, according to the Assam State Portal website, Assamese includes a blend of different cultures, customs, music, and festivals. Zubeen was a big part of that.

What was Zubeen Garg's cause of death?

Zubeen was reportedly taken to Singapore General Hospital after he was pulled out of the water following a scuba diving excursion, but, according to NDTV, he died before he arrived at the hospital. The outlet also reported that an autopsy would be performed, and the exact cause of death after the accident is unknown.

"He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, but had already lost his life before reaching there," a source told NDTV. "Crew members attempted CPR at the scene, but their efforts failed. At 5:14 p.m. Singapore time, doctors at the hospital declared him dead. His body will now be sent for an autopsy."

One health risk for scuba divers, especially those who are inexperienced, is known as "the bends." According to Harvard Health, the bends, which are more formally called decompression sickness, occur when a scuba diver ascends too quickly to come out of the water. As a result, nitrogen forms little bubbles in the bloodstream and can quickly cause illness.

Symptoms include dizziness, headache, trouble breathing, and weakness in joints, among others. There are treatment options if divers seek medical attention right away. It's not clear if Zubeen had the bends during his scuba diving excursion or if something else happened.

Zubeen Garg married his wife in 2002.

Zubeen is survived by his wife, Garrima Saikia Garg. According to The Times of India, Zubeen and Garrima got married in 2002. Garrima is not in the music business like her husband was, but she is a fashion and costume designer who, like Zubeen, is seen as influential in Assamese culture. Over the years, she has worked on various movies, and she hosts the podcast The Pulse.