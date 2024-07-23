Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Bollywood Legend Krishan Kumar's Daughter Died of Cancer at Just 21 Years Old Her funeral was attended by a number of Bollywood stars. By Joseph Allen Jul. 23 2024, Published 10:16 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Few figures are more important in the world of Bollywood than Krishan Kumar. The former actor eventually rose to become a powerful producer in the industry. Recently, though, attention has been on Krishan for reasons that have nothing to do with his career in movies.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, following news that his daughter died in July of 2024, many have been offering their condolences and also wondering what happened to her. Here's what we know about what happened to Tishaa Kumar.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Tishaa Kumar?

Tishaa died of cancer at just 21 years old. She had been receiving treatment for the illness for the past three years and had recently traveled to Germany to receive special care. The family released a statement announcing the news, and asking for privacy. “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness," the statement said. "This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”

What was Tishaa Kumar's cause of death?

Tishaa was not a public person, and her cause of death was not specified beyond her battle with cancer. In addition to her famous father, she is also the cousin of Bhushan Kumar, the head of entertainment giant T-Series. Her father rose to fame with roles in movies like Bewafa Sanam and Kasam Teri Kasam. Following the news of her death, many people offered their sympathies, including some well-known Bollywood faces.

Article continues below advertisement

Tishaa's funeral was filled with famous faces.

Tishaa's funeral was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Bhushan Kumar, Saiee Manjrekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala. Reports also suggested that some of the attendees appeared to be genuinely distraught over Tishaa's death, but it's unclear what her relationship was with many of these people while she was alive.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless, the star-studded attendee list speaks both to how hard many took Tishaa's loss and how well-known the Kumar family is in Bollywood more generally. The funeral was not the only place where people were very publicly expressing their grief over Tishaa's death. Many also took to social media to discuss the tragedy and offer condolences to the family as they grieve their profound loss.

It's unclear what Krishan's future in Bollywood will be in light of his daughter's death. He had been producing several movies a year in recent years, but it seems conceivable that he might slow down or step away from the industry altogether. Losing a child, especially at such a young age, is always a profound loss.