Who Is Shah Rukh Khan's Wife? Our Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Bollywood Powerhouse Ready to meet a Bollywood and design powerhouse? After all, it's Gauri Khan's world, we're all just living in it. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 3 2024, Updated 5:24 p.m. ET

In the constellation of Bollywood, where stars are both born and made, the figure of Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, shines with an aura of her own. Beyond the shadow of her globally renowned husband, Gauri has etched a space for herself as a formidable entrepreneur, designer, and producer.

Gauri Khan is so much more than Shan Rukh Khan's wife.

Gauri embodies a narrative of success and creativity that ascends her marital association with one of Bollywood's biggest superstars. Born into a Punjabi Hindu family on October 8, 1970, in New Delhi, India, Gauri has etched her identity as a formidable entrepreneur, celebrated interior designer, and influential film producer, per Javatpoint.

Gauri's entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her ventures that span across various industries. In 2012, she co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment, a production company that has produced some of Bollywood's biggest hits. Her journey began with Main Hoon Na (2004), a film that skillfully combined action, comedy, and drama, becoming a hit for its engaging narrative on cross-border tensions and familial bonds.

She further captivated audiences with Om Shanti Om (2007), a reincarnation saga starring SRK and Deepika Padukone, set against the glamorous backdrop of 1970s Bollywood. Another major success was Chennai Express (2013), an action-comedy directed by Rohit Shetty, which became known for its engaging plot and humorous romance. In recent years, she has continued to produce noteworthy films like Dunki (2023) and Jawan (2023).

Gauri Kahn has also opened a restaurant in Mumbai.

In February 2024, Gauri introduced her newest venture, Torii, to the bustling city of Mumbai. This fine dining restaurant is nestled in the plush locales of Pali Hill in Khar, per Indian Express. Torii, which signifies the gateway to a temple in Japanese culture, aims to offer more than just a dining experience; it seeks to transport its patrons to a realm of sophisticated elegance and culinary delight.

The restaurant's interior, as shared by Gauri on social media, showcases a color palette meant to create an ambiance that is both opulent and welcoming. "The color palette chosen for [Torii] was designed to set the warm tones like red, green, and orange which created a cozy atmosphere," Gauri said in her caption on Instagram.

The launch of Torii was a star-studded affair, with Shah Rukh and several close friends of Gauri's, including Bhavna Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Chunky Panday coming in to celebrate this new milestone. Gauri expressed her excitement about this new chapter, emphasizing her hands-on approach in creating Torii.