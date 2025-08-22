Punjabi Actor Jaswinder Bhalla Has Died at the Age of 65, but What Happened? The Indian film industry is in mourning. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 22 2025, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla

The Indian film industry is in mourning following the news that actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has died at the age of 65. Jaswinder was best known as the star of Carry on Jatta, and following the news of his death, many naturally wanted to better understand what happened to him.

As fans celebrate his life and the legacy he left behind, others are trying to determine what his cause of death was. Here's what we know.

What was Jaswinder Bhalla's cause of death?

According to reporting from BBC Punjabi (via Indian Express), Jaswinder suffered a stroke on the morning of Aug. 22 and was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he ultimately died. The news was confirmed by his close friend Bal Mukand Sharma, and doctors also said that he lost a lot of blood while receiving treatment. While it's unclear whether Jaswinder was having health issues prior to the stroke, it seems that doctors were ultimately unable to save him.

“Today, the pair of Bhalla and Bala has broken. We lived together, studied, and then worked together since 1977. His passing is a huge loss for me personally and for the Punjabi film industry,” Bal said in a statement following his friend's death. While his death is a tragedy, it has also led to plenty of tributes of this kind from people throughout the Punjabi film industry who knew and loved Jaswinder's work.

Jaswinder Bhalla was a comedy star for decades.

Although he was just 65 years old, Jaswinder had been a well-known comedy star in India for decades by the time of his death. His filmography stretches all the way back to the late 1990s, and he was still working quite regularly in India all the way through 2024. Even before he was in films, though, Jaswinder was already well known for his work as an audio and visual comedian.

Jaswinder Bhalla (1960–2025) 💔



A legendary actor, comedian & academician, who filled Punjabi hearts with laughter for decades, has left us today at 65.



More than an entertainer, he was a teacher, a Ph.D. scholar in Agriculture, & a humble soul who carried Punjab’s culture &… pic.twitter.com/03nDMCnKDo — Saint Soldier Wisdom (@Sage1709) August 22, 2025

"A legendary actor, comedian, and academician, who filled Punjabi hearts with laughter for decades, has left us today at 65," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). More than an entertainer, he was a teacher, a Ph.D. scholar in agriculture, and a humble soul who carried Punjab’s culture and satire across the world. The Panjabi film industry has lost an icon, but his laughter will echo forever."

"I am shocked to hear about the passing of legendary actor Jaswinder Bhalla ji. His contribution to Punjabi cinema and the joy he brought to millions will always be remembered. My condolences to his family and loved ones," another added. Although his comedy never translated to American audiences, Jaswinder's death and the outpouring of love he has received are a reminder of how vibrant international film markets are.