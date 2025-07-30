Is Dave Franco Related to James Franco? The Truth Behind the Similar Last Name Revealed Both James and Dave are famous thanks to their extensive work on film and television over the years. By Diego Peralta Published July 30 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Two famous people sharing the same last name doesn't necessarily mean anything in the entertainment industry. After all, Michael Keaton and Diane Keaton don't belong to the same family. But sometimes, the truth can be more complicated like that, as seen in several cases across Hollywood. But what about successful actors James Franco and Dave Franco?

James Franco and Dave Franco have both enjoyed acclaimed careers across film and television. Thanks to blockbuster franchises and engaging dramas, Dave and James have become major stars. Are James Franco and Dave Franco related? Here's what we know about the connection between the famous Hollywood actors.

Are James Franco and Dave Franco related?

Yes, James and Dave Franco are brothers. According to People, not only are the two actors siblings, but there's a third Franco brother who isn't as famous as his siblings. Tom Franco didn't reach the heights his brothers conquered in Hollywood, but there's still time for the actor to find the role that will turn his career around.

James Franco was born in 1978 in California. As the oldest sibling, James knew he wanted to become an actor when he enrolled at the University of California while pursuing a degree in English. Some of his first roles included appearing in Never Been Kissed and Mean People Suck. Later on in his career, he got the opportunity to lead Disney's Oz: The Great and Powerful, a massive blockbuster released in 2013.

Dave was born a few years later, in 1985. The performer initially thought he was meant to become a creative writer, until a summer job led him to realize that he also wanted to be involved in the entertainment industry, as he stated during an interview.

What are the biggest projects from the Franco brothers's careers?

James Franco took his chance to shine in the spotlight when he was cast as Harry Osborn in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. A decade before The Avengers defined the next 10 years of Hollywood tentpoles, James Franco was seen by millions of people as Peter Parker's (Tobey Maguire) best friend. James went on to reprise the role in both Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, with Harry giving his life to save his friends at the end of the franchise.

Dave Franco had a very different career from the one his brother enjoyed. The actor's first role was Greg the Soccer Player in Superbad. The popular comedy featured Michael Cera and Jonah Hill as a couple of teenagers who wanted to become more popular. That movie allowed Dave to build the relationships that led him to star in 21 Jump Street and its sequel, 22 Jump Street. Dave Franco also got to star as Pete Regazolli in the two Neighbors movies released by Universal Pictures.

The biggest role in Dave Franco's career came in the form of Jack Wilder, from the Now You See Me franchise. The series of thrillers follows a group of illusionists who use their show as cover in order to steal large amounts of money. The first installment was successful enough for Hollywood to produce two sequels over the course of a decade. Every single time, Dave has been allowed to return as the wanted criminal.