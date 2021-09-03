Is 'Money Heist' ('La Casa de Papel') Based on a True Story?

SPOILER Alert: This article contains spoilers for Parts 1 through 4 of Money Heist.

The popular Spanish Netflix series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) focuses on a group of robbers led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte) as they attempt to steal from the Royal Mint of Spain (Parts 1 and 2) and the Bank of Spain (Parts 3-5).

The robbers, who were all hand-picked by the Professor ahead of the first heist, all have different skills. Every person is integral to each of the operations.