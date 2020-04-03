Nairobi's Fate Revealed in 'Money Heist' Season 4 (SPOILER ALERT)

It doesn't take long to find out that Nairobi survives her gunshot wound in the fourth part of the Spanish Netflix series — at least temporarily. While there are no doctors to help in the bank, Nairobi is saved by Tokyo (Ursula Corberó) who connects with a doctor in Pakistan and removes the bullet from Nairobi's lung.

However, in a plot twist that fans were not expecting, in Episode 6 Nairobi was shot and killed by the head of security of the bank who had managed to escape earlier.