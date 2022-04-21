According to her obituary in the Ketchikan Daily News, she died June 25, 2021, in Port Protection at the age of 62. She and John were married in May 2000 and had two sons who both preceded her in death. Litzi was an accomplished artist, working primarily with polymer clay.

Her family added that she "enjoyed beach combing and just walking on the beach; listening to good music, especially live music; talking to strangers; traveling with her husband in their van; supporting women in any way possible; spreading love."