Both Sons of 'Port Protection' Star Litzi Botello May Have Passed

Port Protection star Litzi Botello has a unique love story that lots of people may not expect. We've all heard stories about people falling in love and moving anywhere, be it across the country or the world, to be with someone — and that's exactly what Litzi did.

Originally from L.A. county, Litzi met her husband, John Bean, and moved to the remote town of Port Protection, Alaska that has only about 100 residents. According to Anchorage Daily News, she's lived there for about 40 years.