Long Distance Couple Each Plan Surprise Trip to See The Other — on the Same Day

Being in love is a crazy, wonderful phenomenon. Well, wonderful if the love goes both ways, not so much when you're the person pining over an individual who you don't feel is as emotionally invested as you are. But when you do find that person and those wires are crossed in a great way for the two of you, absolute magic can happen. The magic that makes you commit very insane and inconvenient acts.

Article continues below advertisement

Like when Salma and Finlay both committed to surprise each other on the same day. It's a pretty sweet sentiment, is it not? Two folks, each of them hopefully approaching the respective home of their lover at the same time, only to knock on the door and learn that they aren't there. Aw shucks! Well, they'd just phone each other up to see what happened and learn that they had the same plan at the same exact time.

D'awwww, they're so made for each other! They could laugh about their intense devotion over a nice meal and enjoy each other's sweet, cherished company. Only for Salma and Finlay, that embrace would have to wait, as they lived in completely different countries. Salma had tweeted about the hilarious mix-up that, according to her tweet, occurred in January of 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Happy 4 year anniversary to when I flew to Edinburgh to surprise Finlay and he flew to Paris to surprise me and this is why we don’t do surprises anymore pic.twitter.com/ZBJ4jCNZ4i — Salma Saade (@SalmaSaade) January 12, 2021

They both booked flights to their significant others' respective countries: Salma ventured out to Edinburgh, Scotland and Finlay boarded a plane for Paris, France. When they showed up at one another's residences, they couldn't believe that they made the same exact mistake at roughly the same exact time on the same exact day. And neither could their closest friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

What's more is that there was a very good chance they narrowly missed one another at Edinburgh airport, based on the times that they departed and arrived. D'oh! If only they weren't lovingly staring into each other's phones all the time, messaging each other!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

Turns out we were in Edinburgh Airport at the same time going in opposite directions 😳 — Finlay l͓̽o͓̽c͓̽k͓̽e͓̽d͓̽d͓̽o͓̽w͓̽n͓̽ McAfee (@finsqm) January 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

While there were a lot of folks on Twitter who were absolutely "sickened" with how much they loved one another, other people were swooning at the idea that these two hearts were pining for one another simultaneously and they both thought of the same exact romantic gesture at the same time. To call it cute would be an understatement.

Sad you missed each other, cool idea,two minds and all that, but surprised you could with the lockdown and travelban between uk and france... — Johan Andersson (@Dhurgan) January 13, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Hilarious 😁 btw anyone else reminded of that episode of Friends where Ross flew to London to fight for Emily while she flew back to New York to tell him she loved him? — Roman Luu (@roman_luu) January 12, 2021

But it also provided the two of them with enough ammunition to never expect the other person to surprise the other ever again. In this instance though, it looks like they earned this relationship rule.

Article continues below advertisement

Love the "your love is killing the planet" comment. — Paul (@fudpucker74) January 12, 2021

Literally stop flying — Mr Riddle0 #BLM (@Mr_Riddle0) January 13, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

It didn't take long for people to comment in the thread, some jokingly and some not, that they were killing the planet for taking planes to see one another. Then there were others who thought that this occurred during the pandemic and they were spreading COVID-19...but they probably missed the "4 year anniversary" part where this occurred well before the planet was turned upside down due to the disease.

😂 I don't mind this kind of surprise.

The one I got was that the person I went to surprise, surprised me by lavishing attention meant for me on some other person. Possibly a case of mistaken identity. That's what I told myself as I cried all the way back home. 😊 — Kenneth (@Askforken) January 13, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

cupid after he put the idea in both of you pic.twitter.com/izi2zJrj3L — 𝐬𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐫✰ (@melly_io) January 13, 2021