See the Longest 'Jeopardy!' Streaks, and Where Those Contestants Are Now "I loved being on the 'Jeopardy!' stage, I loved winning on the 'Jeopardy!' stage, and I didn't want it to end." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 13 2026, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Jeopardy! has been airing for the past 62 years, and a lot of contestants have come and gone in that time. Some have fared better than others, and a select few hold the honored title of having the longest winning streaks in the game.

Article continues below advertisement

See which Jeopardy! contestants have played the best, where they are now, and if they ever intend to go back on the show to beat their own records. Ironically, if they do, their names may be the answer to one of the game show's questions!

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Ken Jennings

Source: NBC

Ken entered Jeopardy! as a software engineer and exited as a game show icon. He holds the longest streak in the show's history, with 74 consecutive games, and won $2,520,700. Ken brilliantly capitalized on his Jeopardy! fame by writing a book, hosting a podcast, and appearing on other game shows as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Ken's journey came full circle, as he went from a contestant on Jeopardy! to now being the show's host. While his primary residence is in Washington, with his wife and two children, Ken goes to California for tapings of the show that made him a household name. Upon talking about his Jeopardy! journey, Yahoo reports Ken said, "The brain is just so overwhelmed when you’re out there." Hopefully, he feels differently from the host's side of the stage.

Amy Schneider

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Amy's Jeopardy! fate was sealed from the time she was in eighth grade, as she was voted "Most likely to appear on Jeopardy!" by her class. However, Amy's peers couldn't have guessed her incredibly long streak on the show, with 40 consecutive games and $1,382,800 in winnings.

The author has also capitalized on her game show stint by podcasting and appearing on other game shows as well. As for Amy's personal life, she lives with her wife and cat, but it's her ex-wife who followed in her Jeopardy! footsteps and went on the program in 2025. Per Today, Amy described her own time on the show as "so much fun." She continued, "I would say that if I hadn’t won a single game, it is a really great experience."

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Amodio

Source: NBC

Matt made such a splash on Jeopardy! that he earned his run on the program the nickname "Amodio Rodeo!" Interestingly, Jeopardy! wasn't Matt's first game show, as he appeared on Academic Challenge while in high school, and led his team to second place. Obviously, he fared quite a bit better on Jeopardy!, with a 38-game streak, which earned him $1,518,601.

Article continues below advertisement

When he was on the show, Matt mentioned that he was studying computer science at Yale University. He's since graduated and now works as a quantitative researcher. However, he hasn't forgotten the game show, as Matt returns occasionally. The fact that he keeps coming back is unsurprising when you consider that Matt told Newsweek, "I loved being on the Jeopardy! stage, I loved winning on the Jeopardy! stage, and I didn't want it to end."

James Holzhauer

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

It seems that taking big financial risks is a way of life for James, as when he isn't on Jeopardy!, he works as a professional sports gambler. While all those types of swings may be too risky for some, James obviously knows what he's doing, as he walked away from the game show with a 32-game streak and $2,462,216.

Clearly, James enjoys TV game shows, as he was on two other programs prior to Jeopardy!, and has returned to the latter twice so far. Per CBS, James called his time on Jeopardy! "a wonderful experience that I wouldn't trade for anything." Adding to the game show theme of his life, James is married to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? alum Melissa Sassin, and the two share a daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Mattea Roach

Source: NBC

Mattea holds the record as the most successful Canadian on the American game show, with a 23-game streak and $560,983 in prize money. Perhaps it was that taste of the limelight that inspired Mattea's current career as a radio host. Mattea has since returned to Jeopardy! Masters in 2023, and came in second to James. Mattea also appeared on both Celebrity Jeopardy! and Top Chef.