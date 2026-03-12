What Happened to Lord Sear? Shade 45 Host and Eminem Ally Dies “Sear made the world a better place,” Eminem wrote as tributes poured in for the longtime Shade 45 host. By Darrell Marrow Published March 12 2026, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lordsear

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Lord Sear. SiriusXM confirmed that Lord Sear — the longtime Shade 45 host, DJ, rapper, and on-air personality born Steve Watson — died on March 11. As fans question the circumstances surrounding Sear’s cause of death, those close to him have shared tributes. In a touching post uploaded after the news broke, Eminem wrote that Sear “made the world a better place.”

“Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together,” Eminem wrote on Instagram. “Our time on @shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that.”

What was Lord Sear’s cause of death?

According to All Hip Hop, Sear’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Sear was a Harlem-born hip-hop personality whose career stretched across radio, music, touring, and even video games. SiriusXM described him as “a man of many talents.” The outlet noted that he traveled the world with Eminem, contributed skits for artists including Big Pun, the X-Ecutioners, and the Beastie Boys, and voiced parts of Grand Theft Auto III and The Slim Shady Show DVD.

Long before Shade 45 made him a daily voice for rap fans, Sear built his name in New York’s rap scene. Early in his career, he worked with rapper Kurious and later appeared on the legendary Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show. The influential WKCR program helped spotlight future rap stars before the mainstream caught up.

What was Lord Sear’s relationship with Eminem like?

Sear’s bond with Eminem ran deep. In a 2017 interview with The Real Hip-Hop, Sear said he first connected with Eminem through the Stretch and Bobbito era, when Paul Rosenberg brought Eminem’s demo to Bobbito’s store in the late 1990s.

“From there I got to get to know him and build a relationship. From there it went on to where I’m at right now,” Sear revealed. “I never knew he was going to be where he’s at. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey man, I like Em, too.’ Em was always a cool person. He’s a down-to-earth person. A cool cat, he was never fronting.”