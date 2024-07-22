Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Where Does Eminem Live? Is He Still a Die-Hard Michigan Guy? "I invest. I always try to be smart. I try to treat all the money I’m making like it’s the last time I’m going to make it." By Melissa Willets Jul. 22 2024, Published 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With a skyhigh net worth, mega-successful rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, could live anywhere in the world. But the star has made no secret of the fact that he is a die-hard Michigan guy, having been raised in the Great Lakes State.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only was Eminem's successful movie 8 Mile filmed in and around Detroit, but the successful recording artist has a deep devotion to the city's NFL football team the Lions. So, does Eminem love Michigan enough to live there even after rising to the top of the music charts and having a bank account to rival almost any other star? Read on to find out.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, where does Eminem live? You have may guessed the answer already.

If you guessed that Eminem's commitment to Michigan remains strong even with his $250 million net worth, you'd be right. In fact, the rapper has infused millions of dollars into the state's real estate market, buying not one, but two mansions in Michigan over the years.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, in 2000, Eminem purchased his first property (an 8,000-square-foot sprawl in Clinton Township) for $1.483 million. That home is still his primary residence. In 2003, he dropped $4.8 million on an even bigger, 15,000-square-foot mansion in Oakland County. According to a TikToker, that home, which he has since reportedly sold, featured a tennis court, a pool, and a sizeable 5.7-acre yard.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Eminem has invested in fairly pricey homes over the years, according to a 2010 interview he gave The New York Times, saving money is very important to him.

Article continues below advertisement

"I invest. I always try to be smart. I try to treat all the money I’m making like it’s the last time I’m going to make it," the Lions' most famous fan said. Eminem also previously told Anderson Cooper he's “not particularly” fond of flashing his cash around, and previously bought a Rolex that he was too afraid to wear, lest he scratch the watch's face.

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem gives back in Michigan.

Not only is he nearly a lifelong resident of the state, but Eminem donates a lot of money to charitable organizations in and around Detroit. He even launched the Marshall Mathers Foundation, which is "dedicated to providing assistance to disadvantaged and at-risk youth primarily in Detroit and its surrounding communities" per the foundation's website.

He was also revealed to be the mystery donor behind a $200,000 donation to Wolverine Human Services, a Detroit-based children's charity. "We're absolutely blown away by the support he's given," CEO Judith Wollack said in 2013. She added, "I think because we are supporting his neighborhoods, he sees the value of helping young children, at-risk children. And, to be honest, I think he really respects the fact we honored him being an anonymous donor for so long."