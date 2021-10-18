Wait, Did Brittany Murphy and Eminem Actually Date While Filming ‘8 Mile’?

If you watched HBO Max’s groundbreaking new documentary on the late actress Brittany Murphy — aptly named What Happened, Brittany Murphy? — you probably learned a few things. First off, Brittany’s husband Simon Monjack, who passed away shortly after she did, was definitely the antagonist in her harrowing tale. Not only did he completely control every aspect of her life, but he secretly had two children that she didn't know about and was using her money to support them.

Besides that, the documentary also shed a light on some of Brittany’s other relationships. In 2002, she met Eminem while filming the movie 8 Mile. The documentary hinted that they were romantically involved, but did they actually date? Here’s everything we know about Brittany Murphy and Eminem’s rumored relationship.

Did Brittany Murphy and Eminem actually date?

When 8 Mile came out in 2002, many fans speculated that Brittany and Eminem were dating. Now over a decade after she passed, it's still unclear whether or not they were romantically involved. While we can’t confirm their relationship for sure, all signs point to yes. From the way Brittany and Eminem spoke of one another in interviews, to how their co-stars described their relationship, there is some evidence that they were more than friends.

In 8 Mile, Eminem played aspiring rapper B-Rabbit and Brittany played Alex, a young woman who became romantically involved with him. To promote the film, Brittney appeared on the Late Show With David Letterman. As they spoke about her relationship with Eminem in the movie, David inquired, “Was there romance off the screen?” “Yeah, yeah sure,” Brittany answered nonchalantly. Without going into detail, she explained that "it went." "It came and it went," she revealed.

Brittany also spoke very highly of Eminem to MTV News at the time. “He’s one of the most funny, honest, professional, hard-working actors I’ve ever worked with, if not the most," she said. Meanwhile, Eminem also spoke with the outlet regarding his relationship with the Clueless star. He shared that he and Brittany “became friends." Then he added, "I’ll say that," hinting that there may have been something more.

Furthermore, actress Taryn Manning, who starred in the film with Brittany and Eminem, recalled her time working with the stars during What Happened, Brittany Murphy? She explained that 8 Mile was one of Brittany’s biggest roles at the time and that the young actress may have felt a lot of pressure to play the love interest of such a big name in music. Yet despite this, Brittany really brought the heat on camera.

