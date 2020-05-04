Loren Gray Loves Makeup — but Her Makeup-Free Selfies Prove She Doesn't Need It

Popular TikTok star Loren Gray is dominating the app, having the second-most followed account (only behind Charli D'Amelio, of course). Loren has found massive success since she started on the app all the way back when it was still musical.ly. Now, the star has expanded her platform, touting 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 19.3 million followers on Instagram.

But with a platform as big as hers, Loren has been the target of a lot of hate — and a lot of it has been centered around her makeup.

While the singer doesn't usually do outrageous looks or use vivid colors, that hasn't stopped some of her followers from shaming her for not looking more "natural" on TikTok. Some even claim that her beauty is only because of her makeup.

But Loren has shut down those haters on more than one occasion, sharing photos and videos of herself without makeup.