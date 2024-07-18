Home > Entertainment Right-Wing Pundit Lou Dobbs's Net Worth Was Anything but Conservative Lou Dobbs introduced the world to the 24-hour news cycle when he helped create CNN. Then he took a hard right turn. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 18 2024, Published 6:43 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump took a break from the 2024 Republican National Convention to post about the passing of cable news pioneer Lou Dobbs on Truth Social. He called him a "friend and truly incredible journalist, reporter, and talent," before expressing condolences for this family.

The veteran journalist had a career that stretched as far back as 1980 and was still going strong when he died July 18, 2024. With a resume like that, it's safe to assume the controversial conservative pundit had more than a few bucks stashed in the bank. Let's take a look at Lou Dobbs's net worth.



Lou Dobbs's net worth is something to talk about.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that the former television host was worth $20 million when he passed away. It's hard to imagine a world without a 24-hour news cycle, but that's exactly how it was before Lou helped launch CNN in 1980. He climbed the corporate ladder while there, stopping to serve as a corporate executive, executive vice president, and member of its executive committee. He was at CNN until 1999 and returned in 2001, only to leave eight years later.

He was an early adopter of the dot com boom when he left CNN to start Space.com, which publishes content centered on astronomy, space exploration, and anything universally entertaining. His second exit from CNN was steeped in controversy with Lou being one of the first journalists to posit that President Obama was not a natural-born citizen. That was the end of his time there, as well as his show Lou Dobbs Tonight.

He briefly dipped his toes into terrestrial radio from 2008 to 2012, with his show Lou Dobbs Radio, but the broadcasting bug bit him again. Fox Business Network tempted him out of cable forced retirement and invited him over to host Lou Dobbs Tonight on their turf. A decade later that show was canceled after Lou and many of his brethren were involved in the Dominion Voting Systems case against Fox News.