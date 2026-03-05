Lou Holtz Net Worth: How the Notre Dame Legend Built His Massive Fortune Lou Holtz turned football success into books, TV work, and a lucrative speaking career. By Darrell Marrow Published March 5 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The football community is mourning the loss of legendary coach Lou Holtz. Notre Dame announced Holtz’s death on March 4, 2026, and said he died in Orlando, Fla., at age 89. “Notre Dame mourns the loss of Lou Holtz, a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and devoted husband, father and grandfather,” read a statement to the Associated Press.

Article continues below advertisement

Skip Holtz confirmed his father’s death in a post on X. “My father passed away today resting peacefully at home,” Skip wrote. “I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers over the last couple months! He was successful, but more important he was Significant.” The news quickly sent fans searching for Lou’s net worth. Lou built a monumental career and became one of the most beloved coaches in Notre Dame history.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Lou Holtz’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lou built a $12 million fortune. He spent 33 seasons as a college head coach and finished with a 249-132-7 record. He made major stops at Notre Dame, Arkansas, Minnesota, and South Carolina. At Notre Dame, he went 100-30-2 and led the program to the 1988 national championship.

After leaving coaching, Lou moved into broadcasting and worked as a television analyst. He appeared on CBS before later joining ESPN. Lou also turned his motivational philosophy into a business. He wrote several books, including Winning Every Day and Wins, Losses, and Lessons. In addition, Lou became a highly sought-after motivational speaker, with Gotham Artists listings placing his appearance fees between $50,000 and $75,000 depending on the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Lou Holtz College football coach Net worth: $12 million Lou Holtz is a legendary football coach who led Notre Dame to the 1988 national championship. Birthdate: Jan/ 6, 1937 Birthplace: Follansbee, W. Va. Spouse: Beth Barcus (m: 1962) Children: Skip Holtz, Kevin Holtz, Elizabeth Messaglia, Luanne Altenbaumer

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lou Holtz had an impressive coaching and broadcast career.

Lou was born in West Virginia and built his early football identity at Kent State, where he played linebacker and graduated in 1959 with a history degree, according to Kent State’s remembrance. After a short stint in the NFL, Lou refocused on college football and built a historic coaching career.