Nick Mangold Left Behind a Beautiful Family — Meet His Wife and 4 Children The Jets phenom married his high school sweetheart before his career took off. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 27 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET

When former NFL player Nick Mangold died of complications due to kidney disease on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, he left behind a legacy career in the sport. He initially played college football for The Ohio State University before jetting off into a professional football career with the New York Jets in 2006. During his time with the Jets, Nick left a lasting impression on the team and its chairman, Woody Johnson.

According to a statement issued by the Jets after Nick's death, Johnson praised the offensive lineman's contributions to the field, calling him the "heartbeat of our offensive line" during his decade with the team. The athlete's former coach, Rex Ryan, also released a statement, paying his respects to Nick's wife and four children, saying, "I feel so bad for his wife and family.” Here's what to know about the late football star's wife and kids.

Who was Nick Mangold's wife?

Nick met his wife, Jennifer Richmond, before his NFL career took off. He and his wife were high school sweethearts and met in his hometown of Centerville, Ohio. They were together throughout Nick's illustrious football career and preferred a life behind the scenes.

Throughout her husband's fame, Jennifer mostly stayed out of the spotlight. However, she often appeared on Nick's social media, including Instagram. In October 2023, he posted an Instagram carousel of them traveling to Italy for a family trip.

Nick shared several moments from the trip, including the gorgeous scenery his family enjoyed on their vacation. "Most amazing week in Italy," he shared in the post's caption. "From the big city of Roma to the small town of Città Della Pieve we saw it all. Amazing accommodations at @hoteldelavillerome and @hotel_vannucci made us feel like home as we were away."

Nick Mangold left behind four children.

During their marriage, Nick and Jennifer had four children: Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte. The exact birthdays of the children are unclear, but photos of the family shared on his Instagram account showed that he was raising small children before he passed away. On his social media, Nick often posted vacations he and Jennifer enjoyed with their children, including a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla., in February 2023. At the event, he snapped two photos of himself and his daughter driving around the resort.

Nick's wife didn't immediately speak out regarding the tremendous loss to their family. However, in his statement mourning the Jets icon's loss, Johnson named the athlete's family and expressed his heartfelt condolences. "On behalf of the entire Johnson family and the New York Jets organization, we offer our sincere condolences to Jenny, their four children — Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte — as well as to Nick’s extended family, friends, and all who loved him."

