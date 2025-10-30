Ed Orgeron Found It Hard to Leave LSU Football Coach O is open to returning to the franchise that gave him the best years of his career. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 30 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's hard for someone to leave their true passion in the rearview mirror. Football coach Ed Orgeron is well aware of that, especially after he was forced to leave his position as the coach of the Louisiana State University Tigers. Why did Ed leave the LSU Tigers? Here's what we know about the context behind the separation, and if a potential return to Louisiana is in the cards for the acclaimed college football icon.

Why did Ed Orgeron leave the LSU Tigers?

There are several factors to take into consideration when talking about why Ed moved on from the LSU Tigers. ESPN reports that the decision was mutual, with the team's administration and Ed himself agreeing that it was time for the coach to move on. Any respectable college football team can't be left without a coach. The LSU Tigers quickly selected Brian Kelly as Ed's successor after the coach worked with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for more than a decade.

That's not where the story ends. Some LSU Tigers fans might remember that a shocking controversy struck the team in 2021, months before it was decided that it was time for Ed to leave. Sports Illustrated states that a young woman named Gloria Scott accused Tigers player Derrius Guice of raping her. The narrative is bad enough for the team's administration. But beyond what the accusations represented for Derrius, Gloria also mentioned that Ed knew about the assault and never reported it.

It's not hard to connect the dots between the two narratives. Months after Gloria stated that coach Ed covered up his player's alleged crimes, a mutual parting agreement between the coach and the team materialized. There's no official confirmation from any party attributing Ed's departure to the accusations made against him. The LSU Tigers allow coaches to prove their worth in the long term. Brian stayed with the team over the course of three seasons.

Will Coach O return to LSU in the future?

People always return to their happy place. The aforementioned ESPN report includes speculation regarding a potential LSU Tigers return for Ed. Brian's term as the team's coach has come to an end, and the Tigers are frantically looking all over the country for someone to take his place. The solution to the problem could come in the form of an old friend. Ed demonstrated an intense desire to return to his beloved team now that his old job is up for grabs.