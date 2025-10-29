Gov. Landry’s Push for a Charlie Kirk Statue at LSU Sparks Backlash Critics say statues are for people with real ties to LSU, not national figures flown in for rallies. By Kelley Schepper Published Oct. 29 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/X

Gov. Jeff Landry wants a Charlie Kirk statue on the LSU campus. In a video filmed beside Mike the Tiger, he told LSU’s board to “find a place to put a statue of Charlie Kirk to defend the freedom of speech on college campuses.”

The call comes weeks after Charlie was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University, an attack that drew national attention and ongoing court fights over media access. Since his death, many memorials have been popping up around the country. So, Gov. Landry's request is no surprise.

LSU students, faculty, and locals are already arguing about a Charlie Kirk statue.

Gov. Jeff Landry said more than 1,500 people attended a Turning Point USA event in Baton Rouge and called Charlie “a warrior for free speech.” “Let’s see if we can be the first campus to do it,” he said.

Reactions on campus ranged from support to a hard no. “Freedom of speech, supporting our Constitution,” one student told WAFB. Another pushed back: “He wasn’t a student here and doesn’t really have any meaning to LSU, respectfully.” A retired LSU professor went further, blasting the idea in national coverage.

What this fight is really about:

Supporters frame a Charlie Kirk statue as a speech statement. Critics say statues are for people with real ties to LSU, not national figures flown in for rallies. The symbolism is doing the heavy lifting: honor a conservative activist who drew huge crowds, or reserve pedestals for Tigers with campus roots.

The response is mixed, and it seems everyone has an opinion on the matter: “We’re going to put a challenge out to the LSU Board of Supervisors to find a place to put a statue of Charlie Kirk.” — Gov. Jeff Landry.

“LSU doesn’t need a statue of a podcaster who didn’t go to LSU. Have we all lost all of our collective minds?” @comelleno

“Freedom of speech, supporting our constitution, supporting pro-life, supporting things that matter,” - LSU student

Beyond LSU, Charlie Kirk memorial ideas are spreading.

Oklahoma lawmakers filed a bill requiring every public college to build a “Charlie Kirk Memorial Plaza” featuring a statue of the conservative commentator. In Florida, officials approved “Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway” designations, with more proposals under discussion.

Local boards called the moves a “gesture” after a “tragic murder,” though meetings showed pushback and support.

What's going on with Charlie's murder case?

Utah prosecutors charged Tyler James Robinson, 22, with aggravated murder and related counts in the Sept. 10 shooting at Utah Valley University. They said they will seek the death penalty, citing aggravating factors tied to political targeting. Judges have kept him jailed without bail. A recent ruling allows him to wear civilian clothes in court, but restraints remain in place. The judge also paused a broader request to limit cameras, calling the media attention “extraordinary.”