Florida Highway Bears Charlie Kirk's Name as Tributes Spread Nationwide A Florida college has also commissioned a statue of the conservative activist. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 2 2025, 3:14 p.m. ET

The news of Charlie Kirk's assassination has continued to reverberate through our politics in the weeks since his death. His memorial service was attended by many of the highest-ranking people in government, and now, dedications to his memory have begun at some places across the country.

Although Kirk was viewed, at least in some corners of the world, as a pretty controversial figure because of his stances on a variety of issues, he has been memorialized extensively and in public. That includes a stretch of highway in Florida that now bears his name. Here's what we know about it.

What is the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway in Florida?

According to WFTV9, Lake County, Fla. has renamed a highway after Charlie Kirk, becoming the first local government in the country to take that step. The highway will be called the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway, and signs have already been installed to mark it that way. Although Lake County has been one of the early movers here, there has been movement to memorialize Kirk all over the country in the weeks since his death.

Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway has been approved by the Lake County Commission.



The road is a section of Wellness Way from US 27 to the Orange County line.



Lake County’s dedication of the highway represents the first county to memorialize Kirk in the aftermath of his… pic.twitter.com/VZyNDxIcq5 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 2, 2025 Source: X/@RonDeSantis

According to Hyperallergic, a college (also in Florida) has commissioned a statue of the conservative activist, an appropriate step considering that much of Kirk's activism was focused specifically on college campuses. At the national level, the Trump administration has used Kirk's death to go after many of its perceived enemies, and Stephen Miller has been particularly vocal about what he plans to do in Kirk's memory.

Charlie Kirk was not a Florida native.

Although Florida is known for its strong Republican presence, it's worth noting that Kirk himself was not particularly associated with the state. He was originally from Illinois but eventually moved to Arizona, which is where he lived with his wife. Of course, Kirk was known for traveling across the country, and he definitely spent plenty of time in Florida over the course of his career.

Ultimately, though, it seems that the state did this more out of sympathy for what he believed in, and because of the tragic nature of his death. Whether other local governments will follow suit remains to be seen, but it seems likely that, especially in Conservative parts of the country, you're going to see both government-sanctioned and private tributes to Kirk popping up everywhere.

These tributes might be statues or highways or anything else you can think of, but all of them speak to what a pivotal moment this might be for at least part of our country. Kirk might have been divisive, but these tributes show that there were plenty of people who loved him and believed in his message.