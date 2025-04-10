Comedian Lou Wilson's Car in the 'Jimmy Kimmel' Parking Lot Has Fans Asking Questions Lou Wilson's strange car was spotted in the Jimmy Kimmel lot. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 10 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sweetlouzinho

Whether you know him as an actor, comedian, or longtime participant on the Dropout TV game show Game Changer, Lou Wilson has been in the entertainment industry for years. Part of that is thanks to Jimmy Kimmel apparently, since Lou started out as a writer on the show before he was promoted to on-air announcer in 2022, when he replaced Dicky Barrett following Dicky's retirement. But some Game Changer fans didn't make the connection until they spotted Lou's hard-to-miss car in the parking lot of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Article continues below advertisement

The car, which is Lou's Honda Civic Hybrid with more than 100,000 miles on it, was decorated in full Joker regalia, and it was all part of the competition on Game Changer that was a year in the making. Game Changer often tasks its participants with doing outlandish things in exchange for points. Lou's car was part of his list of tasks that he had to complete within a year. In the Season 7 premiere of the show, his results were revealed.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Lou Wilson's car was spotted in the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' parking lot.

Prior to the Season 7 premiere of Game Changer, some TikTok users had shared footage of Lou's car without knowing the story behind it or even who the owner was. One user shared a video he took of Lou's car and said that he noticed it parked in the lot and wondered what it meant and who had driven it to park in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! lot.

Other users commented on the video to let him know that the Joker-themed car is Lou's. One fan wrote, "I cannot believe Lou has been casually driving that abomination for MONTHS." Another user commented, "Did not even occur to me that Lou was driving that to and from his very respectable network TV job every day lmaooooo."

Article continues below advertisement

On Game Changer, one of Lou's tasks apparently involved getting his car to look like a Joker car and driving around in it for his everyday life. In a clip from Game Changer, Lou explains that, at the time of filming for the episode, he had already been driving his Joker-themed car for four months.

Article continues below advertisement

He says that he sent a photo of a toy Joker car for reference, and the custom auto shop put a Joker wrap on his car. Not to back down from a challenge, Lou then drove his car around, with its wrap in tact, as though he didn't have one of the most recognizable cars in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Lou Wilson has worked with Jimmy Kimmel for years.

For some, Lou's connection to Jimmy is a bit surprising. Many have watched him on Game Changer and on Dropout TV for years. He also wrote for Playboy and Crank Yankers at one point.