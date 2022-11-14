Louis Tomlinson's Recent Injury Has Forced Him to Postpone Upcoming Appearances

In a follow-up tweet, he went on to add that the immensely positive critical and fan reception to Faith in the Future has made him feel better despite the pain in his arm.

"The support for Faith in the Future has been incredible! Easing the pain of my broken arm, haha!" The singer joked.

Here's to hoping that Louis has a swift recovery and can get back to sharing his fan-favorite new tracks with the world as soon as possible.