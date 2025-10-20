Teacher Lucy Martinez Sparks Outrage for Mocking Charlie Kirk Shooting at "No Kings" Protest Here's why her name is making the rounds online (it's not for a good reason). By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 20 2025, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@that84bullnose

A Chicago elementary school teacher, believed to be a woman named Lucy Martinez, is facing major backlash over gestures she made on Oct. 18, 2025, at a “No Kings” protest. For context, “No Kings” protests were held nationwide on Saturday in opposition of the Trump administration. During the protest, Lucy appeared to mock right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s shooting, an incident captured in a video that seems to have been taken by Instagram user @that84bullnose and his buddies.

Rumors have since circulated that Lucy was fired from her position, though it’s unclear whether she was officially let go. But Lucy’s actions aren’t the only ones drawing attention. @that84bullnose and his friends appear to also show up at the protest specifically to rage-bait, as he noted in an Oct. 19 Instagram post. They displayed a large American flag on their truck alongside a flag hailing Charlie Kirk as a hero. There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s dive in.

Chicago elementary school teacher Lucy Martinez is at the center of a political controversy.

It seems we’ve reached a point in politics where the far left and far right can’t stand one another. It’s ugly, and it’s causing people to react in extreme ways. A clear example of this played out at a “No Kings” protest in Chicago involving an elementary school teacher. But she’s not the only one whose behavior is questionable.

Apparently, a woman named Lucy Martinez, who works (or worked) at Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago, was caught on video during the Oct. 18 No Kings protest making a gesture that mocked Charlie Kirk’s shooting. As a truck drove by, she pointed at her neck in the shape of a gun, mouthed “bang,” and repeated the gesture, mimicking how Kirk was shot in the neck.

No Kings protestor (feminist build) with a Mexican flag gives a buIIet in the neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan. They’re full of hate pic.twitter.com/vFkvohoosk — Grant Godwin - The Typical Liberal (@the_typical_lib) October 19, 2025

While Lucy’s gesture was incendiary, the people filming her weren’t exactly innocent either. In fact, it seems they showed up to provoke the crowd. In a photo shared by @that84bullnose on Instagram, one man can be seen hanging out of a truck window holding a flag dedicated to Charlie Kirk. It read “HERO” in bold letters with “1993–2025” at the bottom, all in red, white, and blue. The Instagram caption read, “The left is so sensitive and I love it,” along with the hashtag “#iloveragebaiting.”

So, were they there to support Kirk or just to get a rise out of a crowd protesting their own beliefs? It seems like the latter. At one point, someone in the truck, possibly the one holding the flag, can be heard yelling at Lucy, calling her a “fat a--.”

Did the Chicago elementary teacher who mocked Charlie Kirk's shooting get fired?

While @that84bullnose shared what appears to be a letter from the school principal in his Instagram Stories, stating, “I have spoken directly with the teacher involved” and “the matter has been addressed internally” (which hints that she wasn’t fired), others online are claiming that Lucy has been terminated from her role.

