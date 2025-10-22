Luigi Mangione's Adventures in Thailand Included New Friends, Weed, and an Alleged Assault "I finally feel confident about what I will do." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 22 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Unsplash

Information continues to trickle out about Luigi Mangione, the suspect arrested in connection with the assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The incident occurred in December 2024 in Midtown Manhattan while Thompson was attending the UnitedHealth Group annual investor conference. After Mangione was arrested, social media became fascinated by the 26-year-old man.

The former data engineer comes from an affluent family in Maryland. Everyone who knew him was shocked by the allegations. Mangione is described as incredibly smart and outgoing. A former classmate told Newsweek they "never saw anything coming of that nature." Perhaps they didn't know the Mangione who was basically off the grid in the months leading up to Thompson's death. During that time, he spent a few wild weeks in Thailand. Here's what we know.

Here's what Luigi Mangione did while in Thailand.

According to The New York Times, Mangione was on a whirlwind trip through Asia following a successful back surgery when he ended up in Thailand in March 2024. While there, he befriended two American expatriates at the Stumble Inn in Bangkok. Christian Sacchini came to Thailand in order to play professional soccer, but the Texas native was trying to sort out his next move. The other friend, who preferred not to identify himself, documented much of their travels with his GoPro camera.

The trio spent much of their time together talking, bar-hopping, and visiting at least one marijuana dispensary. Mangione was photographed wearing a Billabong t-shirt under the harsh lights of the establishment. When he wasn't with the two Americans, Mangione occasionally messaged them on WhatsApp with updates about his adventures. On one occasion, Mangione told the friend with the camera he had been assaulted by seven "ladyboys," a local word for transgender women that is used as an insult.

Mangione left Thailand and headed back to Japan.

Mangione was in Japan before arriving in Thailand. Although he made plans with one of his new American friends to go to Vietnam, Mangione decided to return to Japan. He made a brief stop in Osaka but realized he needed a break from the hustle and bustle. On April 21, he messaged one of the Americans to let them know he was in the Nara Mountains. "I think I want to stay here for like maybe a month and just like meditate, just hot spring, and do some writing," he said.

On May 6, 2024, Mangione checked into a guesthouse in the village of Tenkawa, which is the entry point to Mount Omine. This mountain has long been a place where Japanese men have taken spiritual journeys. It's also featured prominently in the video game Assassin's Creed Shadows. An American journalist who lives nearby told The Times that climbing that mountain ended up being one of the five times in his life he thought he was going to die.