Two Charges Against Luigi Mangione Are Dropped — Does That Mean He’s Free Now? Luigi Mangione's remaining criminal charges may change his potential sentencing. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 16 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After Luigi Mangione was arrested in December 2024 in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, he faced multiple criminal charges. According to Forbes, those charges included murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, among others.

Article continues below advertisement

Another charge that left some confused was murder as an act of terrorism, per NBC News. After the outlet reported that this particular charge was dropped, however, many were left wondering if it means Mangione is free. In Mangione's initial hearing, according to NBC News in April 2025, he pleaded not guilty. Many continue to follow the details of his case.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Luigi Mangione free now?

Despite one of Mangione's major charges being dropped, he is still incarcerated. After he was extradited to New York City following his arrest in Altoona, Penn. in December 2024, he was sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Vice reported that, at the time of Mangione's arrest and initial incarceration, other high-profile accused criminals had been held at the same location.

In addition to Sean "Diddy" Combs, a businessman by the name of Sam Bankman-Fried, accused of cryptocurrency fraud, was also held there. Bail was not set for Mangione at the time of his arrest, and he is still at MDC Brooklyn. Mangione's serious charges, including murder, likely make him a flight risk. According to Atlas Bail Bonds, individuals who face charges like murder aren't usually given the option to be released on bail due to being a flight risk and potential danger to others.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione leaving New York State Court.



The judge has dismissed terrorism charges stating “the evidence before the grand jury was legally insufficient.” pic.twitter.com/0kzTiRVDl5 — prosper (@prosperluigi) September 16, 2025

Mangione's arrest created a flurry of online support as users continue to follow the case, though he has not been found guilty at this time. Some users defend Mangione as though he is guilty. Others claim he is innocent and should not remain incarcerated.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione's terrorism charges were dropped.

The New York Post reported that, in an apparent blow to the district attorney in the case against Mangione, his terrorism charges were dropped. A judge ruled that Mangione's charges of murder in the first degree and second degree as an act of terrorism be thrown out. But what does that mean for Mangione and his case?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Mangione still faces a second-degree murder charge. However, in removing the other two charges, if Mangione is found guilty, he faces 25 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Before, with the terrorism charges, he faced the same sentence without the possibility of parole. Mangione faces other charges that could, per the New York Post, still carry the death penalty.