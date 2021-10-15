Family, Music, and Religion Have Defined the Man Luke Caldwell Is Today

If you've ever watched the hit HGTV shows Boise Boys or Outgrown, odds are that you're familiar with Luke Caldwell . In both programs, he and close friend Clint Robertson work together to select homes in the greater Boise area to renovate. Luke handles the design aspect of the job while Clint does the actual renovation work.

Although many fans know Luke thanks to his skill as a home renovator, his family and general personal life may still remain a bit of a mystery to some. So, what do we know about Luke's family and other details about his life outside of his work on Boise Boys and Outgrown? Keep reading for a breakdown on who his wife and kids are as well as his favorite pastimes, such as being in a band.

Luke Caldwell's family is pretty big. He and wife Miranda Caldwell share eight kids together.

Luke may be well-known for his skills when it comes to fixing up houses, but his efforts as a family man are equally if not even more so commendable. Luke is the father of eight children, three of whom he and his wife, Miranda Caldwell, gave birth to, and five others whom the couple adopted. The children's names are Morris, Darla, Elias, Brighten, Promise, Ezra, Arrow, and Tucker.

According to Luke's official website, his family is "truly the spark in [his] life that motivates [him] to be better, to work harder, and to love greater." He adds that having so many loved ones "is the greatest treasure [he] could ever attain in this lifetime." Luke and Miranda were teenage sweethearts who decided to tie the knot on June 30, 2002. Ever since then, they've been focused entirely on building and maintaining a large and loving family unit.

Per People, trips that Luke and Miranda took earlier in life (to India and Romania, respectively) opened their eyes to how dire the situations were for a lot of orphaned children worldwide. These powerful scenes instilled in them a will to become adoptive parents as they grew older.

Over the years, Luke and Miranda developed a relationship with a specific Chinese orphanage, starting with the adoption of their son, Morris. The couple went on to adopt four children from that one location, all of whom have special needs. Luke told People that the process has been both challenging and rewarding, saying, "It takes time to build that bond, build that trust and build that connection with your child, it doesn’t happen overnight. That’s probably the hardest thing."

Through hard work, devout faith, and lots of love, Luke and Miranda's family has come a long way over the last decade. On Instagram, Luke makes sure to keep his many fans updated on the happenings in his personal life. He shares the immense level of affection he has for Miranda and his kids on a fairly regular basis online.

