In Episode 7 of 'House of the Dragon,' Aemond Spoke Some Confusing High Valyrian

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7.

From the outset, the promise of House of the Dragon was that we would see plenty of dragons, and in Episode 7, we finally got to see one be claimed. The inciting conflict of the episode comes when Prince Aemond sneaks out in the middle of the night to claim Vhagar, the biggest dragon in the world. In doing so, he speaks quite a bit of Valyrian and left many people confused about what he was saying.