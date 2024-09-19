Home > Human Interest Lyle Menendez’s Family Shares Response to 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' Lyle Menendez's Facebook profile is managed by his family. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 19 2024, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You don't have to be an elder millennial to know about the early 90s Erik and Lyle Menendez case where the brothers were found guilty of murdering their parents. But those who have followed the case a little more closely than others have plenty to say about the Netflix limited series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. And now, Lyle Menendez's family has responded to the series on Lyle's official Facebook profile.

The Facebook profile under Lyle's name is, according to its many pinned posts, run by his family. Therefore, the posts themselves are not from Lyle and were not written by him to post. However, that doesn't mean that the sentiment of the page is any less important. According to the page, Lyle explained, "The purpose is to provide a safe place for people to talk about their similar experiences and find comfort in others who have suffered in silence in the same way."

Lyle Menendez's family responds to 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.'

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dropped on Netflix on Sept. 19. After the moderators and family members of Lyle who run the account watched the first episode, they shared their response in a post. "Ep. 1: no resemblance to reality whatsoever," they wrote. And after they watched the second episode, they shared another post: "Ep. 2: other than the utter incompetence of the police, very little was accurate."

The limited series, which followed the life and crimes of convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in its first season, details the crimes committed by the brothers in its second installment. However, ahead of its premiere, supporters of Lyle and Erik expressed concern that the series would paint only them in a negative light without focusing on the abuse they testified about in their initial trials.

One user on X shared their own reminder of what Lyle and Erik's testimonies mean regardless of their portrayal in the Netflix series. "As we all get ready to watch Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story… let’s not forget that these boys are real and do exist!!" They wrote. "Sexual abuse is something that they, along with many others, have and are enduring. I hope this show does justice showing what they went through."