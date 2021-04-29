NFL Draft Hopeful Mac Jones Comes From a Long Line of Athletes

NFL Draft season is upon us and many hopefuls across the country are vying to get their golden snapback hats into the league. One of those talented athletes is none other than former University of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

After earning 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes, and leading Alabama to a national title in 2020, Mac has become a contender for some of the top NFL teams. He has even scored a seal of approval from a few former NFL stars and sports commentators.