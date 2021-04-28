Mac Jones Says It's His "Photographic Memory" That Makes Him Stand Out

This is an exciting time for fans of football as the teams gear up for the NFL Draft. The 2021 hopefuls have been evaluated over and over. Fans and players are sharing their thoughts on who should go where. And for one NFL quarterback prospect, Mac Jones says his photographic memory is what's going to help him stand out.

Mac Jones is using his photographic memory to get an edge.

The University of Alabama has been one of the most successful college football teams of late. And after adding another national championship title to its already impressive list, the team's starting quarterback has all eyes on him as a potential 2021 NFL Draft pick.

The team was definitely anchored by Mac's role on the field. And while Mac was expected to play another season for the university, he chose to enter into the drafts early. And it sounds like he's got quite the shot of landing somewhere impressive.

As the drafts were being discussed and the players were aligning themselves as the ones to choose, Mac said he's not just good at football because he's athletic. He adds that his "photographic memory" has given him an edge over the others who are being considered for this year's draft.

"I mean, I've always believed in my athleticism. I honestly kind of just make jokes about it," Mac said during an interview in March 2021. "But I really am a pretty good athlete. And I mean, the numbers are the numbers at the end of the day. It really doesn't matter. But I think I proved that at least I'm gonna go out there and compete and even have fun with it."

"I've gotten a chance to show what I know, just watching our film," he continued. "And sometimes we'll pull up games and plays from last year. And I'll remember every detail that all 20 people were doing. I don't know what it is. Maybe I have a little bit of a photographic memory."

Mac says he can hold on to the details he watches in films of previous football games, adding that his ability to do that is what makes him so good at the game. "I think that a team that picks me is going to realize that they don't have to worry about me being the first guy in, last guy out. I'm gonna sit and watch as much film as I can and do all the right things," he said.

Mac Jones just said he has a recall similar to photographic memory, and that he can remember what all 22 guys on the field are doing on any given play. Whoa. — Jon Helmkamp (@JonHelmkamp) March 29, 2021

