Mac Jones Is a National Champion, but Who Is His Girlfriend, Sophie Scott?

The University of Alabama has continued its reign as the most dominant force in college football. Alabama recently added another national championship to its list of plaudits, and they were anchored by Mac Jones , the team's starting quarterback. Although Mac is currently a junior and will likely play another season, many football fans are already eager to learn more about him, including who his girlfriend is.

Mac is currently dating Sophie Scott , a fellow Alabama student. Sophie is from St. Louis, Mo., and started college in 2017. She's a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and dedicates many of her Instagram posts to that group. She also has a fairly prominent presence on TikTok , although her most popular posts tend to feature Mac in some capacity.

Sophie is currently working as a brand ambassador for Vestique online fashion and has also modeled clothes from a number of other fashion lines. Sophie and Mac are still relatively young, but they have been dating for more than a year now. They went Instagram official in September of 2019, and celebrated their one-year anniversary a year later with a post captioned “One year with you @macjones_10."

In addition to content about Mac, including a post that was a compilation from a football game, Sophie also posts plenty of videos of her dog. Although she has a number of videos on her TikTok page , she seems to have stopped posting in August of this year. Sophie still posts frequently on Instagram, though, and has even developed a brand ambassadorship through her social media presence.

Sophie Scott also posts regularly on Facebook.

In addition to her presence on Instagram and TikTok, Sophie also posts updates to her Facebook page. Judging from those, it seems that Sophie has a promising future ahead of her regardless of how her boyfriend's pro football prospects pan out. Sophie announced in 2020 that she had been named a finalist for an internship in orthopedic clinical research at the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colo.

That internship was ultimately canceled because of COVID-19, but it seems that Sophie's interest in research and medicine are likely to propel her to a successful career. In a post announcing the cancellation of the internship, Sophie kept things in perspective. “I feel for all of the college students who are missing out on opportunities similar to mine, but I am grateful for my health at this time and looking forward to applying again next summer," she wrote.

Although Mac is definitely a prominent presence on Sophie's Instagram feed, she is not the only person she photographs. In addition to going to football games, Sophie appears to enjoy modeling, spending time at the beach, and hanging out with girlfriends.