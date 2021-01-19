On What Would've Been His 29th Birthday, Mac Miller's DJ Clockwork Releases a Special Tribute

Two years after news broke of Mac Miller’s untimely death, friends, family, and fans are still finding creative ways to pay homage to the gone-too-soon entertainer. On what would have been Mac Miller’s 29th birthday, his former tour DJ and close friend released "A Mac Miller Story Remixxed," an original collection of Mac Miller remixes, as a tribute to the late rapper, and I’m not crying, you are.

He continued, "I would hope that you would form a relationship with the people you're on tour with. A lot of those people you're going to see every day. That's what happened with me and Mac's situation. Not that we were forced to become that. But we spent so much time together and we were so cool that Mac became my brother."

DJ Clockwork, who met Mac Miller via a mutual friend, explained that he knew immediately that his connection would be long lasting. He told REVOLT , “I was introduced to Mac a few days after I got off the [Reflection] tour and when we met, it felt like we had known each other for years. It was a comfortable feeling. Here’s this young kid, happy, smiling ear to ear.”

Were DJ Clockwork and Mac Miller close?

In an interview with REVOLT, DJ Clockwork said that he and Mac Miller were like brothers and reminisced about some of his best moments with the rapper. He went on to explain that although he and Mac shared a lot of great times together, the most memorable were Mac’s brief moments of spirituality when he would pray before a show.

He said, “Those prayers were really, really good, and Mac led every prayer. I would always tell him, ‘You should write a book called Before Show Prayers.’ His prayers were always crazy, bruh. He would just be off the top of the head for like three-minute prayers.”

