Mac Miller's Relationship With His Family Was Unlike Any Other

sitting by the window in the hospital after your birth is a good first memory. mom’s nurse brought mint jelly. man i’m so proud of you. and i miss you. i’m mad that we won’t be sitting on a porch talking about baldness. and babies. maybe there’s a version of that still. hard to let go. wish you were really here. bet they throw a good party. you’re the best, hope you know it. funny, kind, messy. old tender wisdom. love you, love you. big smelly bear hug.