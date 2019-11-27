Everybody Is Pretty Confused About GoldLink’s Letter to Mac Miller

GoldLink may have ended his letter to Mac Miller saying that he's "forever grateful" for what Mac created, but the remainder of the letter is making fans think that he's anything but. The rapper took to Instagram to post photos of Mac and their relationship together alongside a letter to the deceased artist accusing him of stealing his work and then ghosting him.

It's been over a year since his death and fans are not happy that GoldLink is making these allegations while Mac isn't around to defend himself. What exactly is in the letter GoldLink wrote to Mac Miller? There's a lot going on in GoldLink's new open letter to the artist, who overdosed on Sept. 7, 2018. But when a letter starts, "I'd be lying if I said I was surprised to hear that you died on us," one would hope that the message can only go up from there. Instead, it gets a lot worse.

Throughout the letter, he discusses (and name drops) his album and his single and goes on to say that Mac's "Divine Feminine" album was an "actual blueprint" of his own album. He also suggests that Mac copied his idea for his single as both his song and Mac's feature the same artist, Anderson .Paak. He then claims that Mac ghosted him and hid from him "like an innocent child" and then goes on to say that he was the one to bury the hatchet by hugging him at Coachella.

So how are people taking the allegations made by GoldLink that Mac stole from him? Not well. Before we get into fan reaction, there's a response that was posted, but has since been deleted, by the rapper who was pulled into the discussion just because he worked with both GoldLink and Mac. Anderson .Paak's Instagram post dragged GoldLink, calling him "narcissistic" and "jealous."

Anderson .Paak let the choppa sing on this post cause i aint NEVER seen him like this😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Goldlink shouldve left his shit in the drafts. pic.twitter.com/kRoOCsL9o3 — Mugen’s Baby Momma (@OhHeyCassidy) November 27, 2019

He called the letter a ploy for attention and way to self-promote his work. But ultimately he took great offense that he chose to do it now, when Mac can no longer defend himself.

It seems that fans are on Anderson's side. And they've been digging up dirt on GoldLink to show that he doesn't have the right to believe that he's above Mac. The rapper has been accused of stealing album names and lyrics before. An interview following Mac's death was also unearthed, in which GoldLink talks about the pain he felt on the day when the young artist died, which took a very different tone than his letter.

Fans are calling for the rapper's cancellation, with some fans even taking screenshots of themselves deleting any music they have of his. But the general consensus is that GoldLink could have and should have kept this to himself because Mac is no longer here to speak about it.

what upsets me the most about this Goldlink situation



1. Mac isn’t here to defend himself



2. that shit is PUBLIC on the internet which means Mac’s family will likely see it



3. Mac did so much to help this dude/his career and now he comes out of no where with this disrespect — Mac Miller Forever (@llisonbyrd) November 27, 2019