MacKenzie Scott Is Like the JD Rockefeller of Modern-Day Philanthropy

The novelist is also credited with helping launch Amazon out of a garage with Jeff Bezos and turning it into one of the world's most powerful companies. The couple divorced in 2019 following an alleged affair between Bezos and TV show host Lauren Sanchez. As part of the settlement, Scott received liquid assets and a whopping 4 percent of Amazon company stock, which was valued at $38.3 billion dollars.

This, combined with the cash Scott received in the divorce settlement, left her with a whopping $68 billion in total assets, making her the 12th wealthiest person in the word.

But Scott didn't seem interested in multiplying her wealth or becoming a big mover and shaker in business. Instead, she focused on something that many business magnates shifted their passion toward whenever they accumulated copious amounts of capital: philanthropy.